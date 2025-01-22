Supreme Judiciary Council Launches Website For Investment And Trade Court

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council has launched a website for the and Trade Court as part of its support for the initiative to develop national justice systems and the digital transformation process to automate the Qatari judicial system.

The website“” includes a comprehensive definition of the court, which is the first of its kind in the field of specialised judiciary, and aims to provide an attractive and stable investment environment, in light of the keenness of the State of Qatar to develop its judicial procedures, and modernise its legislative system, especially the investment system, to guarantee the rights of litigants, and expedite the resolution of disputes and their settlement with high efficiency and quality.

The website provides a comprehensive explanation of the court's jurisdiction, tasks, and responsibilities to resolve disputes related to commercial matters, and other disputes related to intellectual property rights, patents, banking financial transactions, e-commerce, partnership contracts, bankruptcy, commercial assets and contracts, monopoly, practices harmful to national products, and disputes over the investment of non-Qatari capital in economic activities.

It also provides a window to the most important electronic services available through the litigation system, its user guide, and another to the most prominent legislations related to encouraging investment in Qatar.