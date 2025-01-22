Saim Ayub's Injury Casts Doubt Over Champions Trophy Participation Selectors Mull Shan Masood's Inclusion

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Young opener Saim Ayub's injury during the Test series against South Africa has raised concerns about his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The selectors' interest in Shan Masood stems from Abdullah Shafique's inconsistent performances. Shan's ability to anchor innings in the 50-over format could make him a viable choice. Masood last played an ODI against New Zealand in 2023 and has scored 163 runs in nine ODIs, averaging 18, with a single half-century.

Fakhar Zaman's return to the squad is almost certain, while Shadab Khan's inclusion appears unlikely. The selectors are expected to announce the squad for Pakistan's upcoming home series within a week, which may resemble the team participating in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Saim Ayub is currently undergoing rehabilitation under medical supervision in England and is expected to return to Pakistan by early February. However, efforts to reintegrate him into competitive cricket will proceed cautiously to avoid aggravating his injury.