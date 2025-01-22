Saim Ayub's Injury Casts Doubt Over Champions Trophy Participation Selectors Mull Shan Masood's Inclusion
Young opener Saim Ayub's injury during the Test series against South Africa has raised concerns about his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
According to sources, national selectors are now considering Test captain Shan Masood as a potential replacement, contingent upon his performance in the final Test against the West Indies. Imam
Haq is also being weighed as an option.
The selectors' interest in Shan Masood stems from Abdullah Shafique's inconsistent performances. Shan's ability to anchor innings in the 50-over format could make him a viable choice. Masood last played an ODI against New Zealand in 2023 and has scored 163 runs in nine ODIs, averaging 18, with a single half-century. Team Adjustments in the Works
Fakhar Zaman's return to the squad is almost certain, while Shadab Khan's inclusion appears unlikely. The selectors are expected to announce the squad for Pakistan's upcoming home series within a week, which may resemble the team participating in the ICC Champions Trophy.
Saim Ayub is currently undergoing rehabilitation under medical supervision in England and is expected to return to Pakistan by early February. However, efforts to reintegrate him into competitive cricket will proceed cautiously to avoid aggravating his injury. Probable Changes in the ODI Squad Selectors are deliberating changes to the ODI squad, with out-of-form players Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan likely to be excluded. Imam
Haq and Haseebullah are under consideration, while stalwarts like Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, and Irfan Khan are expected to retain their spots.
In the bowling department, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Muqeem are strong contenders for selection. Champions Trophy Preparations Underway
With all participating teams announcing their squads, Pakistan has already submitted a preliminary list of players to the ICC. The final squad must be confirmed by February 11.
Pakistan will kick off a triangular series with South Africa and New Zealand on February 8, which will serve as a precursor to the ICC Champions Trophy.
