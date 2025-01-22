Design Work For Alat-Astara Railway Line To Begin 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The design work for the Alat-Astara railway line is set to commence this year, Azernews reports, citing Bahtiyar Hajiyev, a leading specialist in the Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

He noted that a number of activities in this direction were carried out in 2024.

"For instance, the conceptual design work for the electrical supply and communication-signaling systems for the Alat-Astara railway line has been completed. Additionally, the and installation work for the bridge located at the 131 km mark of the Qasımli-Liman section has been finalized. Currently, testing is underway. Relevant work will continue in 2025," Hajiyev stated.

It should be recalled that according to the Action Plan on international corridors passing through Azerbaijan, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, the reconstruction of the Alat−Osmanli−Astara railway is planned for 2024-2026. Furthermore, the plan includes the major repair of the traction paths and switches of the third set in the sorting yard of the Bileceri station in 2026.