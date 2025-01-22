Design Work For Alat-Astara Railway Line To Begin 2025
Qabil Ashirov
The design work for the Alat-Astara railway line is set to
commence this year, Azernews reports, citing
Bahtiyar Hajiyev, a leading specialist in the Public Relations
Department of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).
He noted that a number of activities in this direction were
carried out in 2024.
"For instance, the conceptual design work for the electrical
supply and communication-signaling systems for the Alat-Astara
railway line has been completed. Additionally, the construction and
installation work for the bridge located at the 131 km mark of the
Qasımli-Liman section has been finalized. Currently, testing is
underway. Relevant work will continue in 2025," Hajiyev stated.
It should be recalled that according to the Action Plan on
international corridors passing through Azerbaijan, approved by
President Ilham Aliyev, the reconstruction of the
Alat−Osmanli−Astara railway is planned for 2024-2026. Furthermore,
the plan includes the major repair of the traction paths and
switches of the third set in the sorting yard of the Bileceri
station in 2026.
