Pragati Yatra: CM Nitish Kumar To Visit Araria Today, Review Developmental Work

Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Araria district on Wednesday as part of his Pragati Yatra to review ongoing rural development projects and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for several developmental initiatives worth over Rs 300 crore.

CM Nitish Kumar will review significant projects under Saat Nischay Part 2, including Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Yojana, which ensures tap water reaches every household, Tola Sampark Yojana, focused on improving connectivity in hamlets and rural areas and several other rural development projects.

The Chief Minister will visit Raniganj block in the district to assess the progress of developmental schemes and interact with the community.

The district holds historical importance due to its association with British officer W.G. Martin's girlfriend Mary, who resided in the area. The location, now known as Maryganj, is recognised for its connection to her. A post office named after her exists in the area. The place was also mentioned in the renowned novel "Maila Anchal" by the famous writer Phanishwar Nath Renu, further adding to its cultural significance.

CM Nitish Kumar will spend over five hours in Araria, during which he will conduct a review meeting with district officials to assess the implementation of ongoing projects. The district administration has completed all preparations for Nitish Kumar's visit.

Currently, the Chief Minister is on his Pragati Yatra, covering one district per day to inspect ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving infrastructure and benefiting the people.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar visited Kishanganj district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development schemes.

During his visit, he reviewed the progress of various initiatives in the minority hamlet of Kathaldangi village, located in Pateshwari Panchayat. These initiatives include projects related to a primary school, an Anganwadi centre, a community building, community toilets, etc. In Halamla, the Chief Minister inspected a pond that was renovated under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan. He also inaugurated the Emergency Response Facility cum Training Centre in Maheshbathana, Kishanganj, and laid the foundation stone for a foot-over bridge in Deramari, Kochadhaman. Additionally, cheques for approved amounts were distributed to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.