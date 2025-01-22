India Vs England: The Future Looks Very Bright For Young Nitish Kumar Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) While Indian fans eagerly await Mohammed Shami's return to international after a 430-day absence, they'll also be watching closely to see how Nitish Kumar Reddy performs should he get a chance in the opening T20I against England at Eden Gardens.

Since winning the Best Emerging Player award at IPL 2024, Nitish's cricketing career has skyrocketed. An excellent T20I series against Bangladesh paved the way for him to be on the Test tour of Australia, where he emerged as a one of the three centurions from the touring Indian team.

No wonder there's a sense of quiet excitement about how Nitish will do in the T20I series against England, given that they are going all-out with their battery of fast bowlers.

“Going on his first tour to Australia and playing well was important because the wickets were completely different there, as compared to what you get here. Whatever exposure he had in Ranji Trophy, he used it well as the pressure was high due to the conditions being tough in Australia and the wickets were seaming too. But he adapted really well, and was very composed and calm.

“He played in the way what came to him the best – playing in an attacking style, which he does well in T20s and the 50-over game. He never tried to change his game. So, what way he knew the best and how it would give him runs, he used it very well in Australia,” said Hariesh Jaikumar, the assistant batting coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, to IANS.

Though Nitish was not selected for ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy, Jaikumar is confident in his ability to rise as one of the top all-rounders in the game.“He is a very strong headed fellow - very strong in the mind, and very, very hardworking, sincere and dedicated.

“He's a very calm fellow who doesn't get enamored by pressure situations. He's worked really hard for being where he is right now. He doesn't show much of his feelings outside, but he's a very, very confident guy. He knows his game well because he's worked on his game, especially his batting.

“If you get to speak to him, you'll know that he's a very confident guy. I think these are the attributes which has helped him to be where he is right now. He is one of the most promising all-rounders in India right now. I am confident that he will become one of the top all-rounders in the world in some time,” he elaborated.

Jaikumar first saw Nitish as a member of SRH's scouting team in 2022. Subsequently, the SRH scouting think-tank were very impressed with the youngster's performance in the trials, realising that he was special as compared to others.

After the 2023 season, during which Nitish only played two games for SRH, he appeared again in year-end trials, where the all-rounder impressed the scouting team yet again.“We wanted him to play against the bowlers we were planning to take for the season, and the way he was playing the bowlers, especially the way he was playing the switch hit, we got really impressed.

“Then we pushed it to the coaching staff that Nitish should be part of the playing eleven. Apart from the batting and bowling, Nitish is also a brilliant fielder that nobody talks about. He's one of the best fielders in the country, and keeping all three skills in mind, that is where we thought he can make a difference,” reveals Jaikumar.

Jaikumar credited Nitish's improved power hitting for his success in IPL 2024, highlighting its role in him bailing the team out of tough situations in matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

“His power hitting improved drastically in the tournament. He is now able to clear the spinners and even the pacers at will. One of the highlights of that was against Punjab, when we were three down or four down, and that was his first game where he went in early. He played a brilliant knock against the likes of Rabada, Arshdeep and others to get a 60 odd (64) which won us the match.

“Against Rajasthan also, when we were in Hyderabad, he played another brilliant knock. Initially, he didn't start well. But after that, he took on the spinners and played a match-winning knock again (of 76 not out). Both the times where he got more than fifty, we easily won the games.”

Regarding his retention by SRH, Jaikumar said it was a simple decision.“We had no doubt about his talent because the way he played last year, our coach Dan Vettori and captain Pat Cummins, as well as entire team management were really impressed with him. Of course, he's a local boy also; so, we would never have let go of him. That's why the owners were also really happy to retain him.”

Nitish's inclusion gives India a stronger lower middle order and an additional bowling option for their T20I series against England, which promises to be a high-scoring one. For now, his future with India and SRH looks as bright and promising as fireworks illuminating the night sky.

“He will be a vital player in the middle order along with Heinrich Klaasen, because last time, they had a lot of partnerships which won us games, after we had lost big wickets. So, we are looking forward to the season and expecting many more fifties and match-winning knocks from Nitish. Also, with the ball, we are expecting that he will do well this year,” signed off Jaikumar.