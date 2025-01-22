Quad Fms Reaffirm Commitment To Free, Open Indo-Pacific Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising the US, Japan, Australia, and India, reaffirmed their nations' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region during a meeting held in Washington.

In a joint statement issued following the meeting at the US Department of State, attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan's Foreign Iwaya Takeshi, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the ministers highlighted their shared vision for the region.

The statement emphasized their commitment to fostering "a Free and Open Indo-Pacific where the rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are upheld and defended."

Founded in 2007, they stressed Quad's conviction that "that international law, economic opportunity, peace, stability, and security in all domains including the maritime domain underpin the development and prosperity of the peoples of the Indo-Pacific," and expressed strong opposition to "any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion."

The ministers also committed to enhancing regional maritime, economic, and technological security in light of growing threats, while emphasizing the importance of "reliable and resilient supply chains."

The statement highlighted the Quad's intention to intensify its activities in the coming months, with the ministers pledging to meet regularly in preparation for the upcoming Quad Leaders' Summit, scheduled to be hosted by India in September.

The previous Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted by the US in September in Delaware, brought together former US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ends)

