Survey Reveals Forced Migration Of Western Azerbaijanis Due To Ethnic Cleansing
1/22/2025 1:08:25 AM
A recent opinion poll conducted by the Center for Social
Research highlights the forced migration of Western Azerbaijanis
from their historical lands, Azernews reports.
According to the survey results, 93.1 per cent of respondents
stated they were compelled to leave their ancestral homes due to
violence, pressure, and threats, reflecting the Armenian
government's policy of ethnic cleansing.
The survey also revealed that only 0.7 per cent of participants
identified as voluntary migrants, a group linked to the period
before 1988. Meanwhile, 6.2 per cent of respondents found it
difficult to answer this question.
The survey, conducted from January 9-12, 2025, included 1,000
Western Azerbaijani respondents. The margin of error for the
results is 3 per cent, with a confidence level of 95 per cent.
These findings underscore the historical injustices faced by
Western Azerbaijanis, further highlighting the challenges in
addressing their right to return to their ancestral lands.
