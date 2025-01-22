Survey Reveals Forced Migration Of Western Azerbaijanis Due To Ethnic Cleansing

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A recent opinion poll conducted by the Center for Social Research highlights the forced migration of Western Azerbaijanis from their historical lands, Azernews reports.

According to the survey results, 93.1 per cent of respondents stated they were compelled to leave their ancestral homes due to violence, pressure, and threats, reflecting the Armenian government's policy of ethnic cleansing.

The survey also revealed that only 0.7 per cent of participants identified as voluntary migrants, a group linked to the period before 1988. Meanwhile, 6.2 per cent of respondents found it difficult to answer this question.

The survey, conducted from January 9-12, 2025, included 1,000 Western Azerbaijani respondents. The margin of error for the results is 3 per cent, with a confidence level of 95 per cent.

These findings underscore the historical injustices faced by Western Azerbaijanis, further highlighting the challenges in addressing their right to return to their ancestral lands.