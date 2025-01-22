SUPERGREEN ENERGY CORP SIGNS $4.5B USD MOU WITH 'DZGN 140 LIMITED' TO PROVIDE 1,500 MW OF RENEWABLE AI-ENERGY FOR ZAMBIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 4.5-billion-dollar project will utilize its patented Tesdison AI as part of the Presidential Initiative for Rural and Urban Electrification

- Calvin Cao, Founder and CEO, Supergreen Energy Corp MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Supergreen Energy Corporation with offices in the USA and Singapore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide 1,500 megawatts of power to“DGZN” of Zambia, the 4.5-billion-dollar project will utilize its patented Tesdison AI technology as part of the Presidential Initiative for Rural and Urban Electrification and the last mile effect.According to Calvin Cao, Founder and CEO,“I am excited about the relationship with“DGZN” as I believe that our AI-Energy technology will help solve a major problem related to the high cost of energy and the shortage of power in the many sectors; improving productivity and economic down-turn due to shortfalls in the Energy Supply.”“DGZN” is facilitating The Presidential - Renewable Energy Independent Power Plants (REIPPs) initiative undersigned by The Ministry of Energy in Zambia. Through a cooperative effort“DGZN” will bring power to both the private and public sectors participation, including but not limited to stakeholders' and participants, namely: - Government Line Ministries and parastatal; The Energy Regulatory Board and Zambia Development Agency among others as principal benefactors and beneficiaries. This Initiative is underpinned by His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema's vision to improve Public Service Delivery; an Initiative bourne and now being implemented by the Private Initiated Investment Partnership (PIIP) participatory role under the Public Private Partnership. (PPP) with Super Green Energy and“DZGN” its affiliates in Zambia. Conversely, DZGN has duly recruited local content participation on the Project securing both Private and Public companies or government agencies to secure Energy Assets.“DGZN” has secured multiple PPA's for 20 years aggregated through the regulators and utility companies in Zambia.Supergreen Energy plans to provide 1,500 megawatts of power to the private and public sectors, starting with an initial build-out of 420 megawatts of self-charging renewable energy derived from Tesdison AI technology, with a 500 -megawatt incremental build-out annually until reaching the 1,500 megawatts power plants in a few years. The Countrywide Engineering Estimated Design Matrix (EEDM) would prioritize delivery of ON and OFF Grid installations for all Hospitals @ Level 1; 2 & 3 is about 420 - MW befitting of the SGE -Tesdison BESS Application; a prerequisite in the Health Delivery System.Mr. Gilbert Gilo Musinguzi, Executive Director and Chairman of“DGZN” states,“this technology will allow us to help several industries to run more efficiently, accomplish the Presidents objectives, and save tremendous amounts of money on power as well as improve the air quality by going green.”The deal should commence before the end of 2025 and be completed by 2028.The Tesdison technology's, name was inspired by the combination of Tesla and Edison and the technology is a U.S. patented technology (U.S. patent no.: 10,547,179 B2). This disruptive technology is referred to as a High Efficiency Electric Power Generation and Charging System. This system is expected to result in a power-savings solution with up to a 99% energy efficiency to replace costly fossil fuels and significantly reduce exorbitant electricity bills.The Tesdison AI technology has international protections in many countries of the world including the U.S., Canada, European Union, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, India and all ASEAN countries except Brunei and Myanmar. This technology is expected to offer the following advantages highlighted hereunder: -.Generating up to twice the original energy output;.Off-grid operation without a utility connection;.No discharge limit as the renewable energy is continuously delivered;.Modular, scalable storage and power generation;.Distributing a steady stream of 120/220/480 VAC output; and.Constant, uninterrupted supply of electricity 24/7 at any desired voltage.The Tesdison AI-Energy technology is infinitely scalable to meet varying demands of our clients. This technology was validated by National Technical Systems (“NTS”) in September 2019. Established in 1961, NTS is a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services.There are several expected green benefits of the Tesdison technology that include among others the following: -.Low maintenance cost with less mechanical wear and tear;.No fuel or supply issues;.No dangerous bi-products and waste;.Work with a multitude of battery storage manufacturers and suppliers;.No need to operate near resources and supplies; and.Scalability with customer build out of smaller facilities.* The self-charging AI energy platform generates power at up to an amazing 99% efficiencyTheir seasoned management team brings vast and diverse perspectives that have enabled SUPERGREEN ENERGY to explore unique, state-of-the-art opportunities. They are very excited to finally provide solutions that will revolutionize and standardize the following industries at a global scale: Super Renewable Energy Sources to supply electricity and help stabilize the global power grid network; Radically extend the existing range of current Electric Vehicles; Self-Charging Portable Renewable Energy Servers for commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential applications.Supergreen Energy is currently in discussions with European countries, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Indonesia, the Middle East along with several countries in Africa to provide power, both to the government as well as the private sector. Mr. Cao states our discussions are going very well and we anticipate having several Power Purchase Agreements signed in the next couple of months, as well as having our systems operating and generating power in several countries including the USA by the end of the year.About Supergreen Energy CorporationSupergreen Energy Corporation is a developer of U.S. patented Tesdison AI-Energy technology which provides renewable clean and green technology with high efficiency battery storage and energy production system having ability to operate completely off-grid with scalability and modularity implementation. With 18 International patents that cover 45 countries globally, the company ready to license of its revolutionary Tesdison AI-Energy technology and partnerships with a selected number of global energy providers as well as EV manufacturer with a focus on green energy to produce electricity in a lowest cost saving manner. For more information, please visit or call 949-994-7818

