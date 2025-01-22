Experience Cinema Like Never Before: Candlelight Transform PVR INOX Theatres into an Immersive Musical Experience

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 January 2025: In a groundbreaking initiative, Candlelight® by Live Your City partners with PVR INOX to reimagine traditional cinema spaces as captivating concert venues. Starting January 31st, 2025, premium theatres across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai will witness cinema halls transform into stunning concert venues, where hundreds of candles create an atmosphere of unprecedented intimacy and grandeur.



For the first time in India, premium cinema spaces will host world-class musicians performing classical renditions, bringing together the comfort of luxury theatres and the thrill of live music. This unique collaboration launches across three cities with carefully curated performances celebrating international and Indian musical legends.



This pioneering collaboration marks a significant milestone in India's entertainment landscape, offering audiences an unparalleled way to experience live music in their favourite movie destinations. Join us for this historic debut as we redefine the boundaries of live entertainment. Secure your seats early for what promises to be one of the most talked-about events in 2025.







MENAFN22012025005232011781ID1109115831