450-GW Electricity Generating Capacity Over Fuel Cells Globally By 2 , Says Information Trends

Fuel Cell Sales to Bring $536 Billion In Revenue Worldwide Over 15-Year Period

- Information TrendsSTERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fuel cells will generate 450 gigawatts of electricity by 2039, says a study from Information Trends , a research company that exclusively tracks the hydrogen market. The study, Global Market for Fuel Cells , says that the electricity will come mainly from the use of hydrogen as a fuel source.“We are on the cusp of a transformation in the electricity generation landscape,” said Tazeen Fatima, a research analyst at Information Trends. Using fuel cells to generate electricity will bring the industry over $536 billion in revenue over 15 years. The study provides in-depth coverage of six types of widely used fuel cells.Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, the Information Trends study says. Its use represents a shift away from fossil fuels which are currently the main source of electricity production. Increasingly, we are seeing more and more electricity being produced from fuel cells with hydrogen as fuel.Low-temperature fuel cells, mainly proton exchange membrane, are used for driving cars, trucks, and buses, the study said. Hydrogen is the cleanest form of fuel, because it emits water vapor from the tailpipe of vehicles instead of toxic gases.High-temperature fuel cells, particularly solid oxide, are used mainly for stationary applications, the study said. Currently, high-temperature fuel cells are used for emergency and backup power, and their use in other applications will grow.The fuel cells study is part of a series from Information Trends that examines market trends and developments in the burgeoning field of clean energy. These studies can be bought individually or as part of an annual subscription from Information Trends.Information Trends is one of the first market research firms to begin tracking the hydrogen markets, and its studies have met the test of the marketplace in terms of accuracy and authenticity. The company also publishes what it believes to be the most comprehensive database of hydrogen station deployments globally.Information Trends is a reputable market research, consulting, and advisory services firm based in the Washington D.C. metro area. The company publishes in-depth market studies and provides annual subscription services to meet its clients' ongoing needs for actionable market intelligence.

