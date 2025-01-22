J&K Bank Organises High-Density Plantation Camp

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid (IAS) inaugurated the camp in the presence of Bank's General Manager & Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad, Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khursheed Muzaffar, DGM Rakesh Magotra, Cluster Heads of Anantnag and Kulgam, District Horticulture Officer and District Agriculture Officer.

Commending the Bank for its proactive role in serving the people of the region, DC Anantnag particularly appreciated the efforts of 'Team Anantnag' led by its Zonal Head.“The Bank's initiatives, such as this High-Density Plantation Camp, demonstrate its dedication to empowering the farming community,” he said.

Divisional Head Shabir Ahmad appreciated MD (Qul Fruit Wall) Khurram Mir for his vital contributions to the success of the camp.“This initiative underscores our commitment to agricultural development and rural prosperity. By supporting high-density plantation, we are helping farmers unlock their potential and contribute to the region's economic progress,” he said.

Speaking to the farmers, Zonal Head Khursheed Muzaffar said,“J&K Bank High-Density Plantation Scheme for Progressive Farmers is a scheme designed to transform your lives by enabling you to establish modern, high-yielding orchards. I urge everyone to visit their nearest branch and avail the benefits under the scheme.”

The Bank's HD Plantation scheme for progressive farmers is a grower friendly scheme which offers collateral free loans upto Rs 5 lac, remarked DGM Rakesh Magotra. Besides, the rate of interest under the scheme is quite competitive, he said.

On the occasion, over 50 growers identified by various branches of Anantnag Zone received on-the-spot sanction letters for High-Density Plantation loans.

The event concluded with a very good response from growers across Anantnag and Kulgam, cementing the Bank's reputation further as a bulwark of people's financial empowerment.

