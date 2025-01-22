عربي


Orban says Ukraine must show respect to Hungary, Slovakia, cannot dictate terms

1/22/2025 12:40:10 AM

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that Ukraine must show “respect” toward Hungary and Slovakia, emphasizing that Kiev has no right to “dictate” terms to EU members.

Speaking at a press conference in Bratislava on Tuesday after meeting with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, Orban criticized the Ukrainian government for its approach to relations with Central European countries.

“The manner in which Kiev is attempting to engage with Central European nations is unacceptable. We are ready to show them respect, but we expect the same in return. If we raise a significant issue, it must be addressed with us,” Orban asserted.

“There should be no misunderstanding about our positions. The Ukrainian leadership cannot act as if Bratislava and Budapest should simply follow their lead. That is not possible,” the Hungarian prime minister added.

Orban argued that Ukraine’s standing on the global stage has diminished due to its ongoing conflict with Russia. “Ukraine has lost a fifth of its territory and its industry is in ruins, yet they behave as though they can dictate terms to us,” he remarked.

