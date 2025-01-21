Time Is Running Out For Division I Athletes To Participate In Class Action Settlements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Division I have one more week to file a Claim Form or provide their contact/payment information in the In re College NIL Litigation and Hubbard v. National Collegiate Athletic Association settlements, announces Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP.

Division I Athletes have until January 31, 2025 to file a Claim Form, or submit contact information and a preferred payment method, to receive a payment from one or both class action settlements. Information must be submitted at collegeathletecompensation .

Payments under the settlements will be automatically made to the following athletes who have updated their contact information and payment method:



Power Five FBS Football and Men's Division I Basketball athletes who received a full grant-in-aid for broadcast NIL awards, videogame NIL awards, athletic services awards, and awards for lost third-party payments for NIL (if NIL deal information has been provided to Plaintiffs by their school);



Power Five Women's Division I Basketball athletes who received a full grant-in-aid for broadcast NIL awards, athletic services awards, and awards for lost third-party payments for NIL (if NIL deal information has been provided to Plaintiffs by their school); and



Any Division I athlete who competed in the same sport prior to and after July 1, 2021, and received NIL payments from a third party after July 1, 2021, and information about those payments has been provided to Plaintiffs by their school.

All Power Five athletes and Big East Basketball athletes who competed on a team anytime during the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 academic years.

You must file a Claim Form to receive a settlement payment if:



You are a Division I athlete other than a Power Five full grant-in-aid Football or Basketball player and you want to receive payments for participation in college sports from 2019-2024;



You are a Football or Men's Basketball athlete not in the Power Five and you want to receive payment for videogames from 2016-2024;



You are a Division I athlete who competed in the same sport prior to and after July 1, 2021, and received an NIL deal after July 1, 2021 that has not been provided to Plaintiffs by your school (check to find out if your deal was reported to Plaintiffs); or

You competed on a Division I athletic team that was not a basketball team in the Big East or a team in the Power Five Conferences anytime during the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 academic years and you would have qualified for an academic achievement award at your school.

Payments are the result of settlements reached in class-action lawsuits alleging the NCAA and Power Five Conferences broke antitrust laws by agreeing not to provide benefits and compensation to college athletes for their participation in college sports or for the use of their names, images and likenesses (NIL), agreeing to limit scholarships and scholarship amounts, and agreeing not to provide college athletes academic achievement awards.

"We strongly encourage NCAA college athletes to participate before time runs out. They have waited far too long to reap the benefits of this historic, industry-changing settlement," said Steve Berman, managing partner and co-founder of Hagens Berman and Jeffrey L. Kessler, Winston's Co-Executive Chairman.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP

