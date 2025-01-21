MUSE Microscopy Showcasing Smartpath MUSE Technology And Appointment Of Yanbin (Eric) Qiang As President Of Asia Markets 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSE Microscopy, Inc. (the“Company”,“we”,“our”) is thrilled to announce the introduction of SmartPath MUSE TechnologyTM (SmartPath), the pioneering tissue-to-digital Imager utilizing MUSE (Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation) technology, specifically designed for pathology applications. This innovative solution aims to revolutionize the histology process, which has remained largely unchanged for over a century, by eliminating the need for traditional slide-based methods.

USCAP Sponsorship Announcement

“At MUSE Microscopy, we're not just advancing digital pathology; we're empowering laboratories and clinicians to take a leap forward, not just a step,” said Matthew Nuñez, CEO of MUSE Microscopy.“Our cutting-edge SmartPath Imaging platform has the potential to redefine how pathology is practiced by delivering slide-free tissue-to-digital imaging that aims to simplify traditional processes.”

MUSE is excited to announce its Platinum Sponsorship (Booth #528) for the upcoming United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) conference, scheduled for March 22-27, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

During the conference, MUSE Microscopy will showcase its innovative technology aimed at advancing the field of pathology as a whole. Attendees are invited to a special cocktail reception and presentation on Monday, March 24, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM . The evening's agenda will feature esteemed presenters, including Dr. Jianyu Rao from UCLA and MUSE CEO Matthew Nuñez , alongside other industry experts. They will share valuable insights into our slide-free digital SmartPath imager, a tool designed to decrease the time to results and increase the efficiency of pathology workflows. Additionally, a moderated panel discussion led by Dr. Aleksandra Zuraw from Digital Pathology Place will further explore the impact and future of digital pathology.

MUSE Microscopy looks forward to engaging with attendees and contributing to the advancement of pathology at this important conference. Join us for an evening of insightful dialogue and networking opportunities as we discuss the true tissue-to-digital slide-free approach that is transforming the diagnosis to treatment cycle.

Appointment of President of Asia Markets

We are excited to announce the expansion of Yanbin (Eric) Qiang's role at MUSE Microscopy. In addition to serving as a Board Member, Eric will now also take on the position of President of Asia Markets. His leadership will position MUSE Microscopy for success as we broaden our reach in response to the significant international interest in the SmartPath system.

Yanbin (Eric) Qiang is a distinguished leader in the medical device and medical product distribution sector throughout China. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Hangzhou Dianzi University, which laid the foundation for his impressive 30-year career in the medical industry.

Eric specializes in brand marketing and strategic positioning, using innovative approaches to elevate his company amid a competitive landscape. His approach has garnered commercial relationships with some of the largest medical device manufacturers in the world. Eric's strategies enable his teams to adapt swiftly to market demands while ensuring growth and profitability. Focusing on customer service and product quality, Eric has established a vision centered around delivering exceptional value and fostering long-term relationships. His dedication has positioned his company as a trusted partner in providing advanced and reliable medical solutions.

"Yanbin (Eric) Qiang's leadership exemplifies collaborative excellence and agility in addressing market needs through innovative market strategies. Under his guidance, MUSE Microscopy is poised to bring innovation to the medical device and product distribution market throughout Asia,” said Matthew Nuñez, CEO of MUSE.

MUSE continues to work closely with colleagues throughout Asia on numerous clinical studies in preparation for our market entry. Eric is closely collaborating with Dr. Rao and our clinical teams at MUSE to develop our strategies for Asia.

About Us

MUSE Microscopy, Inc. is taking a leap forward in digital pathology. As the market leader implementing Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE), we are redefining imaging with advanced technology that has the potential to accelerate workflows, enhance precision, and enable faster, more confident decisions. SmartPath MUSE TechnologyTM (SmartPath), is a slide-free tissue-to-digitalTM imaging platform that aims to transform the patient's experience and aid healthcare professionals with a tool that provides rapid diagnostic information through digital imaging. At MUSE Microscopy, we are setting a global standard in innovation, providing tools that streamline processes and redefine possibilities.

To learn more, please visit or find us on social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

