Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition Of ACI Services, Inc.

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") today announced the of ACI Services, ("ACI"), the leader in providing engineered solutions for reciprocating compressors. This acquisition further solidifies Cooper's position as the leader in the compression and engine systems market.

Founded in 1999, ACI Services, Inc. has been at the forefront of delivering advanced solutions for reciprocating compressors. The company's offerings include engineering services, innovative hardware products, and tailored solutions. ACI has built its reputation on a foundation of customer-centric service, engineering excellence, and innovative problem-solving.

"We are thrilled to welcome ACI Services, Inc. into the Cooper family," said Cooper CEO, Scott Buckhout. "ACI's expertise in reciprocating compressors, coupled with their innovative approach to engineering solutions, aligns with our mission to deliver best-in-class products and services to the energy industry. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide robust compressor solutions and underscores our commitment to serving the full breadth of our customers' needs."

Cooper Machinery Services, is the original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company's O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, CSI®, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and TXC®. They are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as CAT G3600 , Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha VHP, and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Salina, Kansas, and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world. Cooper Machinery Services is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

ACI Services, Inc. is the industry leader in providing engineered solutions for reciprocating compressors. Built on a foundation of detailed manufacturing of innovative hardware products, and exceptional customer service, ACI specializes in developing and comparing multiple solutions to ensure the best fit for each customer's goals and objectives. For more information, visit .

