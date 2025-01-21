Panama And Vietnam Strengthen Economic And Technological Relationship

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The President of the Republic of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, and the Prime of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, held a high-level meeting in which they discussed issues of mutual interest with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

Among the issues discussed were infrastructure, trade, science and technology, the environment, and regional and international cooperation. During the meeting, the 50th anniversary of relations between the two countries, established on August 28, 1975, was highlighted, a significant milestone that both leaders celebrated.

President Mulino expressed his appreciation for Vietnam's potential, especially in the maritime sector, highlighting the importance of Vietnam's merchant marine, whose shipowners use Panama to register their vessels.

Mulino instructed the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Julio Moltó, and the Foreign Minister Javier Martínez Acha, to initiate communications in order to relaunch relations between both countries in various areas, including trade, culture, economy, education, science and security, among others.

Within the framework of this celebration, the President invited Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to make an official visit to Panama, in order to deepen the bilateral relationship and work together on strategic projects. In addition, Panama extended an invitation to Vietnam to open a commercial office in the Colon Free Zone, which would facilitate the introduction of Vietnamese products in the region, taking advantage of Panama's logistics infrastructure and commercial center.

The Prime Minister of Vietnam has pledged to forward this request to Vietnamese President Luong Cuong.

During the meeting, the possibility of exploring new opportunities in the automotive sector, such as the distribution of Vietnam's VinFast electric vehicles in Panama, was also discussed.

Vietnam is one of the largest producers and exporters of rice worldwide, with 85% of its territory under cultivation. Since 2003, Vietnam has implemented the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which promotes sustainable practices such as the use of quality seeds, individual transplantation of seedlings, early weed control and efficient water and soil management.

In this context, President Mulino expressed his interest in exchanging knowledge on rice production to improve the productivity of Panamanian farmers.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that a trade mission will be sent to Panama in the near future to further explore the issue.

