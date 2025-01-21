Al-Sisi, Dominguez Discuss Strengthening Egypt-IMO Cooperation On Maritime, Environmental Initiatives

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Tuesday with Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to explore enhanced collaboration between Egypt and the IMO. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Egypt's engagement in the IMO's key areas of work.

Mohamed El-Shenawy, the official spokesperson for the presidency, highlighted that the discussions focused on bolstering cooperation in areas such as environmental sustainability, climate change, and energy. During the meeting, Egypt's initiatives to position itself as a global hub for green hydrogen production were reviewed. These efforts are expected to support the IMO's goals for advancing the use of alternative fuels in maritime transport.

Additionally, the talks covered the potential for the IMO to facilitate the transfer of international expertise in green hydrogen technology, promote investment in the sector, and support the development of the necessary infrastructure in ports and major maritime routes, particularly in developing countries.

The conversation also addressed security concerns in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial chokepoint for international maritime trade. Both sides agreed on the importance of the IMO's role in facilitating dialogue among regional and international stakeholders to restore stability in this key region. President Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt's desire to contribute to regional peace efforts, noting the recent success in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza as a hopeful step toward broader regional security.

In his remarks, Dominguez commended Egypt's remarkable advancements in port services, which have enhanced global navigation and contributed to the stability and efficiency of international supply chains. He thanked President Al-Sisi for Egypt's leadership in this domain and its ongoing efforts to support sustainable maritime infrastructure.