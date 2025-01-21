Salvatore Miliziano Shares His Inspiring Journey Of Faith In 'From Matador To Missionary: A Life's Journey To Truth'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Salvatore Miliziano

From Matador to Missionary

A Journey of Faith and Transformation from Bullfighting to Sharing God's Truth

DELRAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the age of 70, Salvatore "Sal" Miliziano embarked on a life-changing trip to Israel, which inspired his deeply moving autobiography, From Matador to Missionary: A Life's Journey Toward Seeking the Truth . Published in 2024, this is a testament to Sal's unwavering faith, his extraordinary journey from the bullfighting rings of Spain to his calling as a missionary in the Assemblies of God, and his profound love for the Jewish people and the land of Israel.Sal's story is one of transformation, passion, and purpose. Born in the Bronx with dreams of becoming a bullfighter, Sal pursued his early ambitions in Spain, where he became a matador de novillos toros from 1961 to 1964. However, his spiritual journey began at age 11 when he became a Christian, and his faith would later lead him on a pilgrimage to Israel. It was in the Holy Land that Sal discovered his true calling.As an "adopted Gentile Jew," Sal developed a deep love for Israel and its people, embracing his role as an emissary of God's Word. Ordained in July 2022 in the Assemblies of God, Sal dedicated himself to messianic ministry, bridging the gap between Jewish and Gentile communities.In his own words, Sal reflects, "The purpose of this book is to glorify God by being obedient to His 'calling' on all our lives-to win souls to Christ, no matter their background or beliefs."Sal Miliziano is a follower of Jesus Christ with a passion for sharing God's love and truth. He resides in Delran, New Jersey, with his wife of 56 years, Carole. Together, they have two children and two grandchildren. Sal's life and ministry are devoted to helping others discover the gift of salvation through Jesus Christ, the Promised Messiah.Sal's vibrant storytelling captures the essence of his journey-from the thrill of bullfighting to his transformative trip to Israel, where he found renewed purpose in his faith.Sal's inspiration for writing From Matador to Missionary was rooted in his desire to share the transformative power of faith. "God gets all the glory," Sal says. "My prayer is that the words and stories in this book will resonate with a clear understanding of God's tremendous love for all mankind."Sal hopes his book serves as a "symbol of God's love, grace, and mercy" for readers seeking truth. True to his mission, all proceeds from the book will support messianic Jewish ministry worldwide.With deep transparency and humility, Sal invites readers to reflect on their own faith journeys while exploring the rich tapestry of his life. As he shares the challenges and triumphs that defined his path, Sal emphasizes the enduring importance of seeking God's will.From Matador to Missionary: A Life's Journey toward Seeking the Truth is available now. Discover Sal's extraordinary story and be inspired by the ways faith, love, and purpose can transform lives.

