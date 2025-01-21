MPE Partners Announces Investment In SKB Cases

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") announced today an in SKB Cases ("SKB" or the "Company"), a leading of specialty protective cases. SKB serves over 2,000 customers across the military & industrial, & pro AV, and sports end markets. MPE's investment positions SKB for accelerated growth while ensuring the company remains an leader and continues to provide customers with high quality products.

Steve Kottman and Dave Sanderson, who founded SKB in 1977 and grew the company into a leader in the protective cases market, said, "When we founded SKB we set out to create the best protective cases for musicians and entertainers. Over the past four decades we have continued to develop innovative products and have expanded into other end markets. We believe that SKB is well positioned for the next stage of growth with the investment from MPE."

MPE partnered in its investment alongside Dave Sanderson and the senior management team. Matt Yohe, Partner at MPE, said, "Since its inception, SKB has developed a reputation for high quality products, customization, and fast lead times which allowed the Company to become a leader in the market." Nick Stender, Principal at MPE, added, "We are looking forward to partnering with Executive Chairman and CEO John Saxon, President Daniel Jewell, and the rest of the SKB management team to accelerate the Company's growth by making continued investments in product development and customer support."

Jones Day served as legal advisor to MPE. J.P. Morgan acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SKB, and Glaser Weil served as SKB's legal advisor.

About SKB Cases

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Orange, CA, with an additional facility in Mexicali, Mexico, SKB is a leading manufacturer of specialty protective cases serving over 2,000 customers across military & industrial, music & pro AV, and sports end markets. The Company serves its diverse customer base through a variety of manufacturing capabilities, including injection molding, rotational molding, vacuum molding, and foam customization. For more information, please visit .

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $8 million and $40 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit .

