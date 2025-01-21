Northern Army Commander Reviews Operational Preparedness In J & K's Reasi

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, the northern commander also reviewed the ongoing operations during the visit, it said.

Sharing the information on its X handle, the Northern Command said Lt Gen Kumar commended the for their unwavering commitment and exhorted all ranks to maintain exemplary professionalism in conduct of operations.

The visit of the army commander comes amid heightened security arrangements across J&K to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

