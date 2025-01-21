Kuwait Beats Guinea In Handball World Cup
Date
1/21/2025 3:03:25 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti handball team beat the Guinean team 24-26 in the World Cup 2025. (more)
hms
MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109114729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.