Kuwait Beats Guinea In Handball World Cup


1/21/2025 3:03:25 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti handball team beat the Guinean team 24-26 in the World Cup 2025. (more)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

