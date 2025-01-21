Kuwait Beats Guinea In Handball World Cup
KUWAIT -- The "blues" dominated the pitch throughout the encounter, held in Croatia, ending the first half ahead of the foes, 11-15.
The Kuwaiti team is due to play against Poland on Thursday, then faces Algeria on Saturday for the final classificatin of all 32 participating teams.
The tournament that kicked off on January 14 will proceed until February 2.
The matches are held in Croatia, Norway and Denmark. (end)
