Fahaheel Beat Yarkum In 12Th Zain Football League

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Fahajeel overcame yarmuk 4-1 on Tuesday during the 12th Zain Premier League. The match was played on Al-Sadaqa Wa-Alsalam stadium. Fahaheel now has 20 points ranking 4th while Yarmuk has four, the last. (end) sad

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.