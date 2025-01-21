Fahaheel Beat Yarkum In 12Th Zain Football League
Date
1/21/2025 3:03:25 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Fahajeel overcame yarmuk 4-1 on Tuesday during the 12th Zain football Premier League. The match was played on Al-Sadaqa Wa-Alsalam stadium.
Fahaheel now has 20 points ranking 4th while Yarmuk has four, the last. (end)
