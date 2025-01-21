GCC Chief Hails Qatar's Mediation Efforts Over Afghan-US Prisoners' Exchange

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi praised on Tuesday the vital role of the State of Qatar in mediating and facilitating the exchange of detainees between the United States and Afghanistan.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said that these efforts reflect the solid position of Qatar and its pivotal role in enhancing security and stability at the regional and international levels, noting that the successful Qatari mediation is a great example in resolving international disputes through peaceful and constructive means.

The GCC chief added that this initiative highlights the positive role of the GCC countries as reliable partners in enhancing global security and peace, indicating that such efforts contribute to strengthening regional diplomacy on the international scene.

Al-Budaiwi expressed his admiration in the pioneering role of the GCC countries in settling international disputes and supporting regional and international efforts to achieve peace and understanding among peoples, noting that these efforts are widely appreciated by the international community. (end)

