Prime Minister Meets Prime Minister Of Kurdistan Region Of Iraq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Tuesday with Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq HE Masrour Barzani, on the margins of World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting discussed cooperation ties and ways to bolster them, the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in Syria and a range of topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq expressed his appreciation to the State of Qatar's role and efforts that contributed to reaching the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.