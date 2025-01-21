GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY SHARES SPECIAL SNEAK PEEK OF HIGH-QUALITY FAITH AND FAMILY ORIGINAL MOVIES AND SPECIALS LIVE VIA FACEBOOK, JANUARY 21

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hosting this spectacular Live event is Cameron Mathison, who will guide the audience through first look previews of the movies and series premiering in 2025.

Joining Mathison is fan-favorite Candace Cameron Bure, along with a lineup of stars: Danica McKellar (Grounded), Cindy Busby (When Hope Calls), Eric Close (Average Joe), award-winning author, Karen Kingsbury, Brett Varvel ("County Rescue," Disciples in the Moonlight), and "Great American Rescue Bowl" host, Beth Stern, featuring some furry friends who are sure to steal the show!

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, will also join the conversation sharing exclusive insights into the amazing new movies and series returning to Great American Family and Pure Flix this year.

Our friends at the Salvation Army are stepping up to help wildfire survivors with shelter, food, and much-needed support. North Shore Animal League America is working with its shelter partners through Southern California. Find out how you can help by visiting: or

