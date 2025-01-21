Intense Technologies Named A 'Major Player' In IDC Marketscape For Intelligent Customer Communications Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intense Technologies named a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape Report

Learn why Intense Technologies is Named a 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Customer Communication Management and Automated Document Generation.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intense Technologies receives double recognition as a 'Major Player' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communication Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US51359124, December 2024) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Automated Document Generation and Customer Communication Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US52111324, December 2024).

The IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Customer Communications Management evaluates vendors based on their use of AI and generative AI technologies. It evaluates how well they simplify complex communications across multiple lines of businesses, ensure strong regulatory compliance, and create personalized customer journeys that boost engagement and satisfaction. The report also offers an analysis of key functionalities and criteria for selecting an advanced CCM solution.

"Intense Technologies continues to drive innovation with its comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools and flexible design features. By integrating AI into its platforms, Intense Technologies enables dynamic, omnichannel experiences that meet evolving customer expectations and foster deeper engagement. With capabilities such as flexible data management, seamless integration across enterprise environments, and advanced AI features like Sketch to Code, the company empowers businesses to streamline operations and enhance productivity." said Marci Maddox, Research Vice President of Digital Experience Strategies at IDC. "The ability to create and publish customized reports based on defined database tables and queries, along with native support for barcodes and QR codes, highlights Intense Technologies' commitment to delivering versatile, future-ready intelligent communications solutions."

The IDC MarketScape for Intelligent CCM also highlights, "Enterprise organizations seeking a scalable all-in-one omni-channel communication engine to optimize interactive communications, with AI features on the road map, should consider Intense Technologies." With a Centralized Communication Governance Hub, it provides a unified dashboard to monitor communication performance, reduce operational complexity, ensure 100% regulatory compliance, and drive faster change management. This holistic approach helps businesses cut costs and maximize ROI from their communications.

With over three decades of industry experience, Intense Technologies, headquartered in India, has successfully expanded its presence to global markets including the USA, UK, UAE, and Africa. The company is emerging as a global brand, driving innovation for enterprises worldwide.

"We are deeply honored and proud to be named a Major Player in the two IDC MarketScape reports . This recognition reinforces our commitment to help global enterprises transform how they communicate with their customers, ensure centralized visibility for stakeholders, simplify operations, cut costs, and foster long-term customer relationships. We believe the shift to AI and Generative AI will deliver even more personalized customer interactions and we are excited to lead the innovation in shaping the future of customer communications." said Mr. C. K. Shastri, Founder and Managing Director at Intense Technologies.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Intense Technologies Limited

Intense Technologies Limited is a global Enterprise IP-enabled Platforms-driven Services company. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, the company has sales offices in the UAE, US, and UK. With over three decades of industry expertise and 70+ global implementations, Intense Technologies is trusted by Fortune 500 companies; specializing in industries across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Telecom, Education, and Energy & Utilities, including leading the baton in e-Governance projects in South Asia. Known for delivering agility at a global scale, Intense continues to empower enterprises with best-in-class IP-enabled services to help them achieve their digital-first goals.

Serving clients across four continents, Intense Technologies has helped leading banks achieve three-digit crore savings by centralizing and optimizing their customer communication processes. Trusted by one of the largest revenue services bodies, the company's low-code platform supports 85 million endusers in filing taxes. The company handles the delivery of 1 billion notifications annually, generates 50 million statements monthly, and has successfully onboarded over 1 billion subscribers.

