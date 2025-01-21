Milesbrand Welcomes Ad Industry Veteran Jenna Capobianco As Chief Creative Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jenna Capobianco

Capobianco brings over 20 years of creative ad experience and bold strategic design

- Dave MilesDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Milesbrand , an award-winning Denver-based branding and marketing agency specializing in the new home industry, welcomes Jenna Capobianco as its new Chief Creative Officer. Capobianco brings over two decades of creative leadership to the role, where she will head up the firm's creative department and team.“Jenna's proven ability to craft compelling brand stories and drive impactful marketing campaigns makes her an invaluable addition to Milesbrand,” said Founder Dave Miles.“Her leadership will undoubtedly elevate our creative product and continue to solidify our position as the premier creative and branding agency for homebuilders and developers.”As Chief Creative Officer at Milesbrand, Capobianco manages the firm's creative process from concept to completion, managing all aesthetic and functional branding and ad design to meet client brand standards. She also evaluates advertising trends, directs internal creative brainstorming and distributes projects across the creative department.With over 20 years of experience, Capobianco's resume includes partnerships with nationally recognized brands, including Nike, Starbucks, Amazon, Time Magazine, Hyundai, Nintendo and more. Her previous work also includes roles at Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, Fallon New York, Leagas Delaney London, Hal Riney San Francisco and Common Good in Denver, as well as time with Crispen Porter LA, BBDO New York, Venables Bell San Francisco, and TBWA London. And in the hospitality and resort world, Capobianco has also partnered with Westin Hotels, Montage Resorts, Canyon Ranch, Punch Bowl Social, Vail, Beaver Creek and Disney.As she comes on board with Milesbrand, she says,“I cannot wait to collaborate with this incredibly talented team. This agency is legendary in its category – the avalanche of awards won, and the integrity of the work is a testament to the people here. I look forward to helping push the creative even further and deploying our creative superpowers to transform spaces, places and lives and inspire people to action. Working with homebuilders, developers, architects, planners and the team here at Milesbrand to build great places to live in the finest communities in the country is a dream.”Before beginning her professional career, Capobianco received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Colorado and a Master of Science with a concentration in branding and copywriting from Brandcenter at Virginia Commonwealth University. She currently resides in Denver, Colorado and enjoys traveling the world with her family and completing renovation projects.ABOUT MILESBRANDMilesbrand provides branding and marketing services for homebuilders and real estate developers. Founded by Dave Miles in 1986, Milesbrand creates value for clients by identifying and communicating their Brand DNA, their most compelling asset for a sustainable competitive advantage. As the most-awarded team of creative professionals in the real estate industry, the Denver-based firm is an established thought leader in the category. For more information, call 720-543-0617 or visit .

Carol L Morgan

Denim Marketing

+1 7703833360

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.