Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Unveils BASIN Glacial Waters, Opening Summer 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Honouring its Lake Louise locale - a natural basin – and its direct glacial water source, BASIN Glacial Waters represents the convergence of natural elements and contemporary wellness, interpreted through a luxury lens. Within the space, a highly-curated series of experiences allow for personal interpretation, defined as self-guided journeys of reflection, renewal, and vitality.

BASIN Glacial Waters' foundation rests upon the traditions of thermotherapy, the ancient healing practice of flowing through diverse water temperatures to stimulate and restore both body and mind, yet complemented by a contemporary approach. Its debut sets the stage for an entirely redefined wellness experience, within the most spectacular of landscapes.

Consciously designed and presented in minimalistic grandeur, with organic textures, BASIN Glacial Waters - a vision two decades in the making and realized by internationally recognized AD100 architect, Matteo Thun - will be a multifaceted wellness experience unlike anything else within Canada, marking a "wellness first" for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

"BASIN sets a new worldwide standard for thermal spa luxury, and will be a flagship for Fairmont's new wellbeing platform. We're confident that this is the most exciting wellness opening of 2025, representing a groundbreaking shift to the meaning of wellness within the breathtaking Canadian Rockies," comments Emlyn Brown, Senior Vice President, Wellbeing, Strategy, Design & Development, Accor Group.

He continues: "This incredible space encompasses the trifecta of luxe wellness in the modern age; the wide-open vistas directly exposing world-renowned Lake Louise and its surrounding peaks – seen from the interior of the space yet magnified from the outdoor wellness terrace; visionary, naturally-inspired architecture and superior thermal bathing features; and finally, Fairmont Hotels' approach to world-class service and luxury in every detail. BASIN will present an unrivalled, truly indelible, 360-degree wellness experience. There's no other bathing facility like it in North America."

General Manager, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Tracy Lowe, adds:

"Introducing this impressive facility at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, is an invite for guests to take their interpretation of wellbeing discovery to an entirely different level, and speaks to the Group's continued vision of blending first-class, contemporary wellness experiences with remarkable hospitality."

To enter, guests will first make their way through a low-lit, sensory, calming passageway. Dramatic arched windows that mirror the original style of the hotel's exterior allow for streams of natural light to flood into the space. Designed to allow for moments of solo reflection, balanced with spaces for collective pause and quiet relaxation, BASIN encourages a sense of personal discovery as guests flow between the hydrotherapy components.

For dry heat, traditional Finnish and Bio Saunas present a choice of higher or lower humidity. The Aufguss Sauna - its roots in European sweat culture – will become a signature BASIN experience, while two traditional steam rooms enhance the wet component of the cycle. The infinity pool sprawls from the interior onto the outdoor deck, leaving no part of the impressive oncoming views obstructed. Adding to the thermal bathing circuit, is the series of varying-temperature pools, including a circular reflexology pool, waterfall feature pool, and for standing contrast bathing, a Kneipp Walk. For cold impact, the outdoor, ice-temperature plunge and the cold bucket drop are an instant refresh.

Post bathing, the Silent Salt Relax room - with its gently warm glow from the Himalayan salt wall, naturally ionizing the air - is a quiet, reflective, closed sanctuary for pause, meditation, and purification. The Hot Stone room is an invite to rest, as guests settle into the heated stone slab beds for full-body muscle relaxation.

Lowe continues:

"The introduction of BASIN Glacial Waters is the reimagining of alpine wellness in Lake Louise. As a world-class facility, it elevates the resort experience entirely, becoming a destination in its own right. We could not be more excited to unveil BASIN to the world."

NOTES TO EDITOR:

During its opening phase, BASIN Glacial Waters will be an experience available exclusively to overnight hotel guests of Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, with daily access passes – bookable on a pre-reserved basis while availability allows – opening to guests outside of the hotel at a later stage. To stay informed of the official date of opening, reservation details, and the latest news from BASIN Glacial Waters, subscribe to the newsletter and follow @BasinGlacialWaters on Instagram.

ABOUT BASIN GLACIAL WATERS

BASIN Glacial Waters offers an all-sensory thermal bathing experience for wellness seekers desiring a worldclass journey of reflection, restoration, and vitality. Set in the dramatic landscapes of Lake Louise, it connects guests to the raw elements and natural rhythm of its grand surroundings. Consciously designed and bathed in minimalistic luxury, it provides a deeply intentional and fully immersive wellness journey.

ABOUT FAIRMONT CHATEAU LAKE LOUISE

Surrounded by soaring mountain peaks, the majestic Victoria Glacier, and a glistening emerald lake, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise hotel offers 5-star luxury amid unparalleled natural beauty. Originally built as a base for outdoor enthusiasts and alpinists over 100 years ago. Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is a year-round resort offering an array of activities, from guided mountain tours, world-class skiing in the winter, to scenic hiking, canoeing and a variety of outdoor pursuits in the summer. Guests can unwind with an indulgent spa treatment or take part in thoughtfully designed wellness programming that nurtures both mind and body, before savoring seasonally inspired cuisine. Little ones are also taken care of with exclusive Kid's Adventure Camp activities. Each of the 539 rooms and suites are elegant and polished, yet understated and inviting. For an elevated stay, the exclusive Fairmont Gold floor provides lounge access, dedicated concierge service, private check-in, and more - delivering a personalized escape in one of the world's most breathtaking destinations.

ABOUT FAIRMONT

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and

fairmont

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and accor

SOURCE Fairmont Hotels & Resorts