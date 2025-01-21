Silicon Labs Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless for a more connected world, today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. An call will follow the release at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The call will be streamed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at silabs .

A replay will be available after the call on the investor page of the company's website at silabs . The replay will be available through March 4, 2025.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Silicon Labs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED