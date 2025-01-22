EUR/JPY Forecast Today 22/01: Euro Continues To Find Buyers

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Initially, the euro fell, during the trading session on Tuesday, but as we have seen a couple of times previously, there are plenty of buyers just above the ¥160 level to turn things around against the Japanese yen. That being said, this is a pair that could be very noisy over the next several sessions, as we have a lot of different things going on at the same time.

While the euro is recovering a bit against the US dollar from an extremely oversold condition, the reality is that the Japanese yen is front and center, since the of Japan is likely to cause quite a bit of noise during its interest rate decision on Friday. Because of this, I think you continue to see a lot of volatility here, and, of course, the litany of issues in the European Union is not going anywhere anytime soon either. That being said I think you've got a situation where although there does seem to be a significant amount of support underneath, I don't know if we can take off

I think we are more likely than not to see a period of consolidation in this pair, mainly because both currencies are so fragile. If we were to break down below the ¥160 level, I anticipate that you would see the euro losing value against almost everything. At that point, I would anticipate a drop, with this pair falling to the ¥157 level. On the other hand, if we were to break just above the 200 Day EMA, then we could see this market go looking to the ¥165 level. Anything above there would be a very bullish turn of events, but I also think that it's probably the more likely of the two scenarios. This is not necessarily due to euro strength, but it is a definite possibility if the Bank of Japan doesn't sound that hawkish on Friday. In the meantime, I suspect we go back and forth.

