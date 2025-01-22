The Power Of Traditions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) By Dina Halaseh

and Daniella Sweidan,

Educational Psychologist

Every year I write in Family Flavours about meaningful gifts you can gift your child that don't include materialistic gifts - this year is no different.

This is the perfect season to strengthen family bonds and create memories they'll cherish with warmth and gratitude.

This time, I will di cuss how parents can build stronger relationships and focus on what is important: Slowing down and connecting with family.

Here are a few ways to develop new traditions that

foster family bonding and create lasting memories:

1 together

Even from the early age of two, my son was included in the kitchen.

Now that we have two boys, we make sure to spend time baking cookies right before Christmas! Cooking together offers a way to engage with your children.

This also builds many skills including measuring, counting, planning and keeping track of the next steps, following instructions and many more!

2. Reading books and storytelling

For parents who regularly read, try switching to seasonal books, and for those who don't, let this be your sign to start! Reading seasonal books or stories is another tradition that can create lasting memories while reinforcing the values you wish to share with your children.

Seasonal books usually discuss themes of kindness and giving.

In addition to the fun of reading books and sharing stories, reading creates an environment where conversation flows more easily.

Use this time together to reflect on things happening during their day, or talk about things you're grateful for.

3. Volunteering as a family

This season is often misunderstood and children tend to focus on receiving rather than giving.

Let it be a time to teach them the gift of giving! Volunteering is a wonderful way to instill values like empathy, generosity and gratitude They will learn the joy of giving back.

Kids can enjoy sharing toys, clothes, food and much more with those in need, this will help shift the focus from receiving to giving and building kindness and compassion.

In general, volunteering and giving back help children value what they have.

Their gratitude towards what they have increases and it builds a stronger sense of purpose and makes them feel a part of something bigger than themselves.

4. Creating a holiday gratitude Jar

Before bedtime, each person can reflect on their day and write down one thing they are grateful for to place in a jar.

This could be as simple as“I'm thankful for having read a book with Baba” or“I'm grateful for spending time with Mama.”

At the end of the month, you can open the jar and read through the notes, sharing the moments together.

The point behind this exercise is helping ourselves and children see the moments that often go unnoticed.

The little things we might not focus on during our busy days.

With time, children will learn to pause and enjoy the moment while it's still happening!

5 movie nights

This one is simple, watching holiday movies together for a little bit of coziness and fun is a great way to connect.

Soft fluffy blankets and hot chocolate result in memorable nights together! To make this activity even more meaningful, you can discuss the movie, its message and everyone's favourite part.

You can relate it to your everyday lives and how it links to your family values.

The power of tradition

What I've tried to share in Family Flavours over the years - and in this article especially - is that parenting isn't about perfection or extravagance.

This season is never about the fancy gifts or feasts, it's about taking time to connect, celebrate and reflect together as a family.

Any tradition you create with your children will eventually become their cherished holiday memories.

Focusing on what really matters will help them foster a deep sense of belonging and security.

By prioritising values, connection and family, you help nurture a culture that will remain with your children long after you are gone.

After all, these moments and values will be the true gifts that your children will carry with them into adulthood.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine