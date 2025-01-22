Lower House, Industry Chambers Discuss Challenges Facing Sector

Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Monday attends a meeting with President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir to discuss the status of the national industry sector (JT file)

Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Monday attends a meeting with President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Fathi Jaghbir to discuss the status of the national industry sector (JT file)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Monday attended a meeting with President of the Jordan Chamber of Fathi Jaghbir, and members of the boards of directors of the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry to discuss the status of the national industry sector, Al Rai Newspaper reported.

During the meeting, Safadi said that the Jordanian industrial sector is one of the most important pillars of the national economy, stressing the need to overcome the obstacles it faces to ensure the continuation of its work properly, pointing out that the pandemic has proven the importance of the industrial sector in providing basic necessities to citizens,

The heads and members of the Lower House committees of energy and mineral resources, and economy and investment attended the meeting.

Safadi added that the next stage is the construction phase, stressing the importance of proceeding with the implementation of the comprehensive modernisation paths directed by His Majesty King Abdullah,

He noted that today's meeting aimed to discuss the path of economic modernisation, and the Lower House is keen to empower the industrial and commercial sector to face the challenges facing it, and to advance them as required, adding that the current government gives the economic portfolio an important priority.

He noted that the chambers of industry and commerce have important prospects in the reconstruction process in Gaza and Syria, pointing to the importance of cooperation between the Lower House and the industrial sector to work towards overcoming the obstacles it faces in order to continue its successes.

Safadi added that the Lower Chamber would coordinate with the chambers of industry in the event of planning to visit Syria or the Gaza Strip.

Jaghbir said that the meeting would contribute to boosting the partnership between the Lower House and chambers of industry, especially as it was held in light of "exceptional" local and regional economic conditions that require cooperation and coordination.

He added that the industrial sector is the main driver of inclusive economic growth, due to its interdependence and overlap with all other economic sectors.

He explained that 40 per cent of the economic growth achieved until the end of the third quarter of last year, thanks to the industrial sector, which is considered the most capable of creating jobs and employing Jordanians, by forming 21 per cent of the workforce and supporting more than one million citizens.

Jaghbir called for the formation of a joint committee between the heads of the committees concerned with the economy and the Jordan Chamber of Industry, to periodically discuss the challenges and issues facing the industrial sector with regard to legislation.