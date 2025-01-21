Bethpage Golf Course To Launch A New Era Of Golf Entertainment With Smashswing Immersive

SmashSwing has signed letters of intent with three prominent courses in New York managed by Brooke Management Group, including Bethpage Golf Course, the world-famous golf facility hosting the 2025 Ryder Cup. This collaboration will bring SmashSwing's gamified simulators to these courses allowing more people to play golf in a fun, immersive way.

"The courses will expand their appeal to new and social golfers with cinematic screen sizes and multi-player gaming technology," said TJ Schier, SmashSwing CEO. "Serious golfers will benefit from enhanced features like auto-ball return and a self-loading, adjustable height tee system, while casual players can enjoy engaging, video game-like experiences."

"We are excited to partner with SmashSwing Immersive to raise the bar on offerings we provide at the courses we manage," said Kelley Brooke, Brooke Management Group CEO. "We are able to bring a product to our facilities that is a superior player experience for the seasoned golfer combined with a more gamified, multi-player approach to bring new players to the game in a fun way."

Series A Capital Raise

SmashSwing Immersive's seed funding supported the successful development of the multi-player technology, filing of a pending patent to protect the Company's multi-ball tracking intellectual property, and construction of the demo facility that has hosted an international array of customers. Current funding pursuits will be allocated toward expanding the company's game library, advancing immersive technologies, and ensuring scalability. Anyone interested in opportunities to support the funding of SmashSwing should contact CEO, TJ Schier.

"The continued capitalization of the Company will enable us to innovate, expand our game offerings, and bring SmashSwing's unique experiences to more venues," said Schier.

About SmashSwing Immersive

SmashSwing Immersive is revolutionizing the intersection of sport and entertainment with cutting-edge simulation technology and unforgettable experiences. SmashSwing is redefining how people engage with golf and other sports. With a commitment to innovation and a vision to lead the next generation of immersive experiences, SmashSwing is poised to transform the sports and gaming industries.

Ideal for golf courses, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, resorts and other venues, SmashSwing offers a high-impact, revenue-generating, constantly evolving attraction with mass appeal.

About Brooke Management Group

Led by Kelley Brooke, Brooke Management Group operates Bethpage Golf Course - a mecca for public golf featuring five 18-hole golf courses, including the world-renowned Bethpage Black which will host the 2025 Ryder Cup, as well as a number of other courses. Kelley is a long-time teaching professional and the 2018 LPGA Professional of the Year.

