The Dog Stop Wraps Up 2024 With Record Success And Exciting Growth Plans For 2025

This year, The Dog Stop saw unprecedented growth, opening three times more locations than any previous year in the company's history , with new stores launched in major markets including Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago. The company exceeded its franchise development goal of selling 40 territories, setting a new benchmark for success. In total, 12 locations opened across Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, and Colorado, with 13 additional locations set to open soon in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, California, Virginia, and Illinois.

"The consistent efforts of our team, systemized processes, strong unit economics, and superior service offerings have fueled our record-breaking success," said Jesse Coslov, CEO and Co-Founder of The Dog Stop. "Our commitment to meeting the needs of all dogs and their owners continues to set us apart in the industry."

Innovations and Enhancements

In 2024, The Dog Stop introduced several key advancements to enhance both the customer and franchisee experience:



New Point-of-Sale System : Streamlining operations with a single platform that integrates 6-8 essential business technologies, offering customers seamless online booking through the mobile app, website, and social media.



Expanded Membership Options : The launch of new Happy Healthy Pup Memberships complements The Dog Stop's popular Daycare Membership program, providing added value to customers while bolstering franchisee stability.

Enhanced Dog Care Services : Addition of healthy pup check-ups and monthly weight monitoring as part of membership packages adds value for clients, creating loyalty and repeat visits for franchisees.

Recognition and Leadership

In 2024, The Dog Stop was named one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the third consecutive year, rising more than 1,000 places in the rankings. The company also continued to build out its leadership team, bringing in franchise and dog care experts with proven track records in scaling successful brands.

Setting the Stage for 2025

Building on its record-breaking success in 2024, The Dog Stop is gearing up for broader expansion and innovation in the year ahead. The brand plans to double its 2024 store openings , bringing The Dog Stop to major markets potentially in California, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Arizona, Massachusetts, and in all NFL and major metro cities nationwide. With over 600 available territories, franchise development goals include signing 50 franchise deals for a total of 100 new units as The Dog Stop continues its mission to make exceptional dog care accessible to more communities across the country.

The Dog Stop is committed to continuing to refine its customer experience through expanded membership offerings, enhanced digital services, and innovative care options tailored to meet the needs of all dogs. "Dog care isn't one-size-fits-all, and The Dog Stop is proud to provide personalized care solutions that address the diverse needs of pet owners across the U.S.," added Jesse Coslov.

With a focus on growth and a dedication to its mission, The Dog Stop is poised to lead the pet care industry into 2025 and beyond. For more information regarding The Dog Stop or its franchise opportunities, visit .

About The Dog Stop

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2013, The Dog Stop has been winning over dogs and their owners with their all-inclusive facility complete with spa-style grooming, year-round boarding, individualized training, playtime-focused daycare, and a natural pet retail store that carries ranked products all run by highly-qualified staff. Each component is catered to personally stimulate every dog's physical and mental needs, ensuring they leave happier and healthier. The Dog Stop currently serves dogs and owners in 33 locations across 14 states, with over 50 new locations coming soon. For more information, go to / .

Contact: Elise Fricilone, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

