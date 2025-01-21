Brennan Recapitalizes One Million SF Portfolio In Southern New Jersey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The portfolio is comprised of 20 shallow-bay industrial buildings constructed between 1984 and 2000 and is currently 96% occupied. The portfolio's multiple buildings and varying suite sizes provide tremendous growth flexibility for tenants. Brennan will continue to invest in and operate the portfolio, as it has done since its original in September 2017, including continuing capital upgrades and the conversion of office to industrial space.

"Industrial activity in southern New Jersey continues to be strong, especially for high-quality product," said Chris Massey, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "Persistent tenant demand – especially in the shallow-bay segment - has driven outsized rent growth of 127% over the last five years. We remain committed to delivering high-quality industrial spaces which will allow us to continue to grow rent over time."

"The Philadelphia metro region is strategically located midway between Washington, DC and New York and is within a day's drive of 40% of the US population," said Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "Its recent success, due to its dense population, critical ports, concentration of businesses and transportation infrastructure make it a prime investment target. The Philadelphia metro will continue to be an area for increasing capital allocations by Brennan."

