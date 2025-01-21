Alkyd Resins Market Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 4.11%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The alkyd resins is valued at US$2,367.541 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% over the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the alkyd resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% between 2025 and 2030.The alkyd resins are driven by factors, such as the growing automotive industry, rising demand for paints and coatings in the construction industry, and the expanding electrical & electronics industry.Moreover, one of the emerging trends in alkyd resins is making it a sustainable option. Conventional alkyd resin requires large amounts of volatile solvents to solubilize the organic components and attain appropriate viscosities. In April 2024, ASK Chemicals launched its VOC-free and sustainable binder developments. The NECOWEL alkyd resins would be environmentally friendly, have workplace safety, and have superior performance. Further, in June 2024, Worlée introduced the sustainable benefits of Camelina Oil in alkyd resins. Camelina Oil is an alternative raw material to linseed oil. Camelina Oil is a more sustainable alternative raw material to Linseed oil.Additionally, the industrial developments are also boosting the growth of the market such as the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the creation of a joint venture between Groupe Berkem and Groupe Dolidol to set up an alkyd resin production and sales site in the Ivory Coast in June 2023. This has a production capacity of 5,000 tons per year and a total investment of €5 million. This new alkyd resin production plant would be the first in French-speaking West Africa, through the Ivory Coast, it will supply neighboring countries such as Ghana, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Niger, and Liberia, as well as European countries.Access sample report or view details:By type, the alkyd resins market is segmented into non-drying alkyd resins, drying alkyd resins, semi-drying alkyd resins, and others. The non-drying alkyd resins are applied where flexibility and adhesion are needed. Drying alkyd resins are used in decorative and protective coatings. Other categories are used in the specialized alkyd resins designed for niche applications.By end-use industry, the alkyd resins market is segmented into automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, aerospace, and others. The propelling automotive industry will have the growing application of alkyd resins. Further, the construction industry is expanding several growing economies of the world, which will be witnessing the increasing application of alkyd resins. Besides, the booming renewable energy sector is expected to propel the demand for alkyd resins. According to the International Energy Agency, the global annual renewable capacity is expected to rise from 666 GW in 2024 to almost 935 GW in 2030.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of alkyd resins market is growing significantly. There has been a major utilization of alkyd resins in the countries of Asia Pacific bolstering their industrial growth rate and propelling infrastructure development. China was the largest importer of alkyd resins in the region with 4,161,950 imports in 2023, followed by India with 3,035,240 kg in 2023. Further, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, and Australia are the major importers, according to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS).As a part of the report, the major players operating in the alkyd resins market that have been covered are Polynt SpA, Nord Composites, Manusca Chemicals Limited, Dow, Macro Polymers, Arkema SA, Spolchemie, D.S.V Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Orson Resins and Coatings Private Limited, DIC Corporation, Umicore, and SPOLCHEMIE.The market analytics report segments the alkyd resins market as follows:.By TypeoNon-drying Alkyd ResinsoDrying Alkyd ResinsoSemi-drying Alkyd ResinsoOthers.By End-User IndustryoAutomotiveoConstructionoElectrical & ElectronicsoAerospaceoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Polynt SpA.Nord Composites.Manusca Chemicals Limited.Dow.Macro Polymers.Arkema SA.Spolchemie.D.S.V Chemicals Pvt Ltd..Orson Resins and Coatings Private Limited.DIC Corporation.Umicore.SPOLCHEMIEReasons for buying this report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do businesses use our reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Adhesive Resin Market:.Ink Resin Market:.Saturated Polyester Resins Market:

