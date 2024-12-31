Floki Partners With Kings World Cup Nations To Reach 600+ Million Video Views

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Miami, Florida, December 31st, 2024, Chainwire

Floki has partnered with the Kings Nations, a set to merge traditional football with Esports.

This collaboration expands Floki's presence on the global stage, following its success with Kings League Infojobs in Spain last year.

The Kings World Cup Nations, created by Gerard Piqué, will feature 16 national teams in a 7-a-side format that blends competitive football with digital entertainment. The tournament will take place from January 1 to 12, 2025 in Italy, with the final held at the Allianz Stadium in Torino.

The tournament boasts a lineup of high-profile players and celebrities, including Mario Götze, Jake Paul, Iker Casillas, Ibai, Chicharito Hernández, and Kun Agüero. Representing countries from Europe, the Americas, and beyond, the competition is set to draw international attention.

Floki's presence will appear throughout the tournament with premium LED match board visibility, backdrop banners, overlay banners, commentator mentions, and exclusive sponsorship of matchday results across X and Instagram. Floki also has exclusive VIP access at the events, which will be used to run promotions for the Floki community.

The tournament is expected to generate 600 million video views and 20 million hours watched across platforms like Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world's most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence.

