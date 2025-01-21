New Year, New Way To Love Peanut Butter. M&M's® Ice Cream Introduces Its First Ever Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

"National Peanut Butter Day just got a whole lot sweeter with the launch of our M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches," said Chanel Gant, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "Peanut butter is the Gen Z and millennial flavor of choice when it comes to ice cream pairings. With this new creation, we're bringing that beloved flavor to the freezer aisle in a way that perfectly matches their cravings, offering a nostalgic yet innovative treat, creating moments of everyday happiness for our consumers."

The M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich is the latest addition to the popular M&M'S Ice Cream's Cookie Sandwich lineup, which already includes Vanilla, Chocolate and Cookies & Cream varieties. Now available at retailers nationwide, M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches come in single serve (3.5 oz.) and 4-packs (14 oz.) to share the joy with others or enjoy for yourself.

To keep up with the latest on M&M'S Ice Cream, visit MMS and follow along via M&M'S social platforms on Facebook , X , TikTok and Instagram .

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's OriginalTM, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, Linnaeus and VCATM – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .