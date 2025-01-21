Club CMO Strengthens Operations Through The Inspire Leadership Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inspire Leadership invests in the Club CMO Marketing Community









ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Leadership Network, the preeminent executive peer network of C-suite and security leaders, and Club CMO, a global community of Chief Marketing Officers, today announced they are joining forces.

Inspire's investment provides Club CMO with resources, processes, and systems to allow for scale, accelerate growth, and strengthen support of marketing executives to share ideas, best practices, and experiences while building relationships between like-minded peers.

“Club CMO is proud to celebrate its 16th year uniting C-suite marketing, growth, and brand executives to tackle challenges and drive transformation through authentic, peer-led connections," said Nerissa Sardi, Club CMO Executive Director. "Aligning with Inspire Leadership Network strengthens our ability to foster meaningful conversations, enhance engagement across the community, and deliver the solutions today's marketing leaders need most in a non-selling, member-driven space."

“We believe in the member-led model of Club CMO and applaud the remarkable efforts of Nerissa Sardi to continue its legacy” said Frank Bell, founder of Inspire Leadership Network.“By investing in Club CMO, Inspire will provide best practices and resources to strengthen local CMO chapters and give marketing leaders the recognition they deserve.”

CMO members will continue to have the opportunity to join local programs, national Summits and Clubhouse events, as well as participate in a vibrant international online community. With Inspire's additional resources, member-led local chapters will be supported by a dedicated executive director and staff, focused on facilitating member connections and growing the local community.

Inspire will bring its signature peer-adjudicated, ORBIE® Awards to local CMO chapters, promoting outstanding marketing executives to the business community, building relationships between CMOs and their trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of marketing leaders. Since 1998, over 800 executives have received the prestigious ORBIE® Award.

About Inspire Leadership Network

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent executive peer leadership network of c-suite leaders. With over 1,700 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve in c-level leadership of public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today's most challenging executive roles.

About Club CMO

Club CMO is an exclusive member organization that brings together Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and other senior marketing executives for networking, knowledge-sharing and professional development. Originally founded in 2015 as The CMO Club, the community has since become a global organization with members across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

