Rently Achieves Significant Growth With Groundbreaking Innovations In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rently, the leader in self-touring, smart access, and home technology, today celebrated a year of growth and innovation. In 2024, Rently saw 53% growth in multifamily customers and 24% growth in new smart home deployments–including a 16% increase in total deployed devices across its full customer base–fueled by new innovations and partnerships and a clear focus on strategic expansion in the market.

Since its founding in 2011, Rently has emerged as a proptech leader as the adapts to rising renter expectations, a nationwide surge in rental fraud, and growing demand for smart-home technology. Rently's solutions enable property managers and single and multifamily owners to protect renter trust with a seamless experience throughout every step of the journey to a new rental home.

“At our core, we believe that access to a trustworthy and transparent rental experience is a right, not a privilege. That passion and commitment has accelerated Rently's growth as we build the future of centralized property management that places the renter at the center,” said Merrick Lackner, CEO of Rently.“Looking ahead, we're eager to continue our mission of creating and supporting housing journeys defined by respect, integrity and care so that all individuals can find a home in which they can thrive.”

2024 Growth and Success

2024 was a year marked by significant growth and a persistent drive for innovation. Rently's key achievements include:

● Significant growth in key use cases, with 53% increase in multifamily customers and a 24% increase in new smart home deployments. Rently also saw a 16% increase in total deployed devices across its full customer base.

● Reaching a 27% reduction in reported scams across clients since early 2023, a testament to Rently's continued development of cutting-edge security features to make its platform the most secure in the industry. In 2024, Rently introduced a new lead verification service, Verified Renter, and fake listing monitoring powered by Property Shield to help property managers to deter fraudsters, stay ahead of fake landlord scams, and prevent potential squatting.

● Continued expansion of its offering for single-family properties, including the introduction of new Single Family Pricing Plans with instant sign up. Rently also launched new features designed to help clients avoid rental fraud and optimize their workflows, including its new lead verification service, fake listing monitoring, premium security tools, an integration with CodeBox, and more.

● New features to Rently's multifamily property offering, including enhancements to its Wayfinding technology used to enable self-guided tour navigation, the addition of amenity touring with guest card integration, tour hour heat maps, tour simulator and tour path previews, detailed lead verification status indicators, and more.

● Continued innovation of its smart home technology, including launch of the new Access Panel with Intercom –a secure-access control solution to improve visitor management at community entrances. Additional smart home hardware launched in 2024 includes the Smart Bolt Flex & Max, Rently Hub 4 and 4.2, Uniview Security Cameras, and the next generation of Yale Locks. New smart home software features include multi-day work orders, Google Home and Amazon Alexa integrations, HVAC maintenance alerts, and more.

● Launch of the Rently Care Center, a self-serve portal giving customers easy access to important information such as detailed invoice and order history, case management, and a library of knowledge base articles.

● Creation of the RentlyGO ecommerce store, allowing customers to place online orders at any time of day, track orders with real time status updates, and view detailed hardware invoices.

● Achieving the“Home Security Product of the Year” award in the 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program, conducted by IoT Breakthrough. Rently was recognized for its bluetooth-enabled Rently Smart Bolt, which streamlines property access and provides superior protection for single-family property managers and residents alike.

● Deepened its commitment to creating positive social impact by partnering with 4ocean –an organization with the mission of ending the ocean plastic crisis–to remove 1,220 pounds of ocean plastic and trash at the 2024 Rently Summit in Newport Beach, Ca.

These successes pave the way for Rently's aggressive 2025 growth strategy, with new innovations, partnerships and product releases designed to bring the future of centralized property management to the industry.

“We're in an era of rapid technological change, and property managers must ensure their operational systems meet the evolving needs and concerns of renters,” said Lackner.“We remain steadfast in our dedication to excellence in 2025, focusing on delivering exceptional value, fostering collaborative relationships, and continuing to innovate in ways that drive growth and success for our clients.”

About Rently

For single-family & multifamily owners/operators who want to maximize tenancy rates, efficiency and profitability, Rently is a proptech solution company that offers best-in-class leasing automation services and smart home solutions so customers can lease faster, secure their communities, streamline operations, and increase NOI - all from one platform. Whether you're seeking to increase security, reduce operating costs, or increase rental revenue, Rently has a tailored solution for you. Learn more at .

