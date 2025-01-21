OCEANIA CRUISES REPRISES ITS SIGNATURE FRENCH RESTAURANT, JACQUES, IN CULINARY LINEUP ABOARD NEW SHIP ALLURATM, LAUNCHING JULY 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In addition, Jacques will make its debut aboard VistaTM, Allura's sister ship, in October 2025, joining the Polo Grill steakhouse, Italian restaurant Toscana, and pan-Asian Red Ginger on all four of the line's 1,200+ guest ships.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, said: "Jacques is our patriarch, having been a member of the culinary team since day one. His creativity and expertise form the very heart of our philosophy, The Finest Cuisine at Sea, which drives everything we do. Bringing this fabulous restaurant to Allura as she launches this summer, and to Vista later in the year, means the world to me, and the entire Oceania Cruises family."

Oceania Cruises' two Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, will be working with Chef Pépin to bring new flavors to the menu, as well as honing the well-loved dishes that have been on the menu since Jacques was first introduced to the fleet when Marina was launched.

Chef Pépin commented: "I am so excited to be writing the next chapter of Jacques with my friends and colleagues, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale. This is the perfect opportunity to experiment with some delicious new dishes and to explore unique ways to serve some of the classics that our guests have come to know and love. We have lots of exciting plans for this latest iteration of Jacques. I cannot wait to share them."

Chef Quaretti added: "It is wonderful to bring Jacques to our two newest ships, and I am thrilled to be working alongside the man himself to create this latest version of our signature French restaurant. When considering this new generation of Jacques, it was very important for me to introduce recipes from personal childhood memories and to share my vision of French family food as well as honoring the classic French bistro experience."

Oceania Cruises' most-loved dishes from Jacques on board Marina and Riviera will remain on the menu, alongside a selection of new options. These include duck with a Grand Marnier-infused orange sauce, and a veal medallion with a morel sauce, in addition to new vegetarian dishes. For those with a sweet tooth, classic French desserts Crêpes Suzette and profiteroles will join other indulgent choices on the dessert trolley.

Guests can look forward to more experiential dining in Jacques through the introduction of tableside service for a range of new dishes, including beef tartare. This, plus new, carefully chosen crockery, glassware, and silverware to reinforce the importance of "l'art de la table," augments the authentic Parisian bistro experience.

Del Rio commented: "Our beautiful new ship, Allura, represents Oceania Cruises' dazzling future but also honors our history. The addition of Jacques to her and her sister, Vista, is a wonderful tangible example of this - celebrating our heritage, our heartfelt passion for food, while always looking ahead to what's on the horizon."

