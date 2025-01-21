Kuwait Crown Prince Expresses Consolations To Turkish President Over Deadly Fire
Date
1/21/2025 9:04:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Al-Sabah on Tuesday addressed a cable of condolences to Turkish President recep Tayyib Erdogan on human losses in the fire that broke out at a resort in the town of Bolu.
His Highness the Crown Prince prayed for souls of the victims and wished the injured quick recovery. (end)
aib
MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109113253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.