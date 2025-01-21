Trump's Shadow Looms Over Dollar Surge One Dollar Hits 75 Afghanis

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On the first day of Donald Trump's presidency, the for one US dollar in the markets of Kabul was 75 Afghanis.

Currency exchangers stated today (Tuesday, January 21) that the buying rate for one US dollar is 75 Afghanis, while the selling rate is 75.10 Afghanis in the capital's markets.

The value of the US dollar has increased, while the Central of Afghanistan, in an effort to stabilize the Afghan currency, auctioned 18 million US dollars on Sunday to maintain the value of the Afghani.

It is noteworthy that as the dollar rate increases in the country, the prices of food items also rise. However, some citizens are urging the authorities to pay more attention to controlling these prices.

This comes at a time when newly elected US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs for 90 days. It is said that this suspension is to review how these programs align with his political objectives.

Meanwhile, after the establishment of the Taliban administration, the US has frozen about seven billion dollars of Afghanistan's Central Bank assets. The US transferred 3.5 billion dollars to an escrow account in Switzerland and has kept the remaining 3.5 billion dollars frozen.

The spokesperson for the Taliban regime has repeatedly stated that the continued freezing of Afghanistan's assets is“against all principles and an unjust action.”

The fluctuations in the dollar's value against the Afghani have always been a challenge for the people, affecting their daily lives and the cost of living.

In light of these financial issues, many are calling for urgent measures to stabilize the currency and address the economic challenges facing the country. The international community's role in supporting Afghanistan's economic stability will likely continue to be a significant topic of discussion in the coming months.

