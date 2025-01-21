Myriad Genetics Announces Hereditary Cancer Risk Assessment Program Study Published In Obstetrics & Gynecology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Study showed screening tool and patient education improved genetic testing completion rate

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc . (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced a study revealing that more patients completed hereditary cancer testing when they used an online screening tool and received education about genetic testing. The study was published in Obstetrics & Gynecology (also known as The Green Journal) and was highlighted in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Daily Bulletin.

The study evaluated the change in genetic testing completion rate following the implementation of MyGeneHistory ® , a guideline-based online patient screening tool, and a virtual patient education program. It found that the online tool enabled identification of significantly more patients meeting guideline-based criteria for hereditary cancer testing (HCT), while the education program improved the patients' understanding of genetic testing.

“Approximately one in four women meet the guidelines for hereditary cancer testing1,” said Richard N. Waldman, MD, lead author of the study, past president of ACOG, and a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.“By implementing easy-to-use online patient screening and education tools, clinicians were better able to identify patients who would benefit from genetic testing, which could lead to more personalized screening and preventive measures.”

Following the practices' implementation of MyGeneHistory and the patient education program:



30% more patients were identified as meeting the guidelines for HCT;

50% more patients who met guidelines were offered HCT; and More than twice the number of patients completed HCT.



Clinicians participating in the study reported increased confidence in administering hereditary cancer risk assessment (HCRA), with 87% stating the online screening and education tools helped them practice according to the recommended standard of care. More than 80% of providers believed the program helped them follow the ACOG guidelines for HCRA and expressed their intention to continue using the program.

“These findings further support Myriad's commitment to provider ease of use and patient access by enabling an always-on tool to drive appropriate patient identification and education, via our Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Program,” said Melissa Gonzales, President of Women's Health, Myriad Genetics.

Myriad's Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Program features the MyRisk ® with RiskScor ® Hereditary Cancer Tes , the first and industry-leading hereditary cancer test and polygenic breast cancer risk assessment for all ancestries. It includes MyGeneHistory, an online screening tool that helps assess if a patient meets medical guidelines for hereditary cancer testing. The program also includes patient education about genetic testing and a guide on how to collect family history of certain cancers. For more information, please visit Myriad.com/seemore .

About the Study

The large-scale prospective study involved more than 10,000 patients across five U.S. community obstetrics/gynecology practices. The study included an eight-week observation period, followed by three to four weeks of training on the online patient screening and virtual patient education program, which include a pre-recorded video with/without a genetic counselor phone call. Following a four-week practice period, the study authors evaluated hereditary cancer risk assessment and patient education metrics at eight weeks. This data was then compared with pre-intervention metrics using univariate conditional logistic regression models stratified by site.

1 DeFrancesco et al. Hereditary Cancer Risk Assessment and Genetic Testing in the Community-Practice Setting. Obstetrics & Gynecology 2018