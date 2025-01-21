Press Brakes Market To Exceed $902.2 Mn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major press brakes participants include Accurpress, Amada, Baykal, Bystronic, Cincinnati, Durma, ERMAKSAN, Haco, LVD, MVD Inan, Prima Power, SafanDarley, Salvagnini, TRUMPF, Yawei.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The press brakes market is predicted to hit USD 902.2 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights This growth is primarily driven by the expanding and metalworking industries, which require precise bending and forming of metal components. Sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and construction are fueling the increasing demand for press brakes, as they are essential for producing complex metal parts with accuracy and efficiency.

Technological advancements, particularly the integration of automation and computer numerical control (CNC) systems, have transformed the press brakes market. These innovations not only enhance precision but also significantly reduce processing times. Automated and CNC-equipped press brakes enable manufacturers to manage intricate designs with greater accuracy, minimizing material waste and improving overall productivity. As a result, press brakes equipped with these advanced technologies are becoming increasingly attractive to industries focused on high-quality output and cost optimization.

The rise in infrastructure projects across developing regions is further propelling the demand for metal components in structural fabrication and machinery production. Investments in press brake machinery have surged as companies strive to meet the growing construction needs in various parts of the world, including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

The press brakes market from the electric segment was worth over USD 225.5 million in in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% up to 2032, due to their superior energy efficiency, precision, and reduced maintenance costs. Unlike traditional hydraulic models, electric press brakes offer consistent performance while lowering operational expenses, making them an ideal choice for industries prioritizing sustainability and efficiency.

The press brakes market from indirect distribution channel holds the largest market share, accounting for 61.2% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% till 2032. This channel benefits from an extensive network of distributors, dealers, and online platforms, making it easier for businesses of all sizes to access press brake machinery. Small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, benefit from the indirect model due to its diverse offerings, competitive pricing, and localized support.

The U.S. leads the press brakes market, capturing 75.4% of the regional market share in 2023, driven by the a strong industrial base and the rapid adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies across various sectors.

