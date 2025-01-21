W Energy Announces Stream+, An Integrated Software Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Oil and Upstream and Midstream companies can integrate operational, financial, and technical data with one system, making information easier to access.

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houston-based W is extending its reach as a leading provider of oil and gas software solutions with the Stream+ , a purpose-built oil and gas that seamlessly integrates operations from field to finance.W Energy's Stream+ aims to overcome operational challenges caused by disparate data and disconnected systems. This comprehensive oil and gas software platform simplifies operations, reduces manual data entry, and provides seamless connectivity across departments.Stream+ is designed to serve companies with upstream, midstream, and combined operations. Upstream operators will benefit from the platform's fully integrated accounting, land, production, and field service management (FSM) solutions, while midstream operators can access fully integrated plant accounting, pipeline accounting, and land management solutions. Integrated companies with both upstream and midstream assets can use Stream+ to combine capabilities, taking full advantage of the platform's ability to ease workflows by interconnecting operations.“Stream + consolidates operational, financial, and technical data into one system,” said Stacey McCroskey, Vice President of Product at W Energy.“It drives improved operational efficiency and decision making, reduces costs, increases agility, and enhances security for companies that have been struggling with these inefficiencies for a long time. Stream+ solves all of that.”The software platform leverages W Energy's private cloud, optimized with an infrastructure designed to seamlessly integrate with both internal and external systems. This approach ensures flexibility, scalability, and extensibility, allowing W Energy to deliver significant benefits to customers to integrate with both internal and external systems seamlessly.Unique to the industry, Stream+ also includes DataViewTM, a robust, purpose-built business intelligence and reporting engine. Its powerful data integration and visualization tools provide comprehensive overviews of company performance and generate actionable insights for quicker, more confident decision making.“Stream+ will significantly help upstream and midstream companies get rid of the platform silos that have been plaguing them for years,” said Rachel Collins, CEO at W Energy.“It is unique because layered on top is a built-in business intelligence engine that pulls all the data together in a way that was very hard to achieve in the past, offering a new world of insight and more confident decision making.”W Energy will debut Stream+ at the upcoming NAPE Summit (booth #2429) from February 5-7 in Houston, TX.About W Energy:W Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is revolutionizing the oil and gas industry with a fully integrated, cloud-based software solution for upstream and midstream oil and gas companies. W Energy's Stream+ software platform offers a fully integrated suite of Upstream modules covering accounting, land management, production, and field service operations, while midstream operators can access fully integrated plant accounting, pipeline accounting, and land management solutions. Countless energy professionals turn to W Energy to help their businesses adapt, grow, and become more profitable. As the energy industry evolves, so does W Energy; the company continuously refines its platform to empower today's needs and tomorrow's advancements.

