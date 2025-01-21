NYT poll indicates majority of Americans share Trump’s views

(MENAFN) A New York Times/Ipsos poll released on Saturday reveals that most Americans support key aspects of Donald Trump’s policies, even though his overall approval rating remains around 50%. The survey, conducted between January 2 and 10 with 2,128 adult participants, highlights strong support for Trump’s stance on issues like illegal immigration and protectionist measures against China.



Over two-thirds of respondents oppose offering "gender-affirming care" to children, aligning with Trump’s position on prohibiting sex-change surgeries for minors and barring trans athletes from competing in women’s sports. Around 71% of Americans agree that minors should not be prescribed puberty-blocking drugs or hormones, while nearly 80% support preventing transgender athletes assigned male at birth from competing in women’s events.



A significant majority, 87%, favor deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records, one of Trump’s central reelection promises. More than half of respondents also support the deportation of all illegal immigrants, and nearly two-thirds back deporting undocumented migrants who entered during President Biden’s first term. Biden’s reversal of several Trump-era immigration policies has been linked to a rise in illegal immigration.



On trade, public opinion is divided but leans slightly against Trump’s proposals to impose higher tariffs on Chinese and Mexican imports, with 46% supporting the measures and 50% opposing them.



Despite this policy support, Trump’s favorability remains just under 50%. The poll also reveals widespread dissatisfaction with the US political system, with over half of Americans, including 57% of Democrats and 63% of Republicans, describing it as broken.

