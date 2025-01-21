Thermal power plants boost electricity production while improving efficiency

(MENAFN) Electricity generation from thermal power plants increased by 1.9 percent this year compared to the previous year, reaching 300 million megawatt-hours (MWh), with consumption rising by only 0.7 percent, a senior official announced.



Esmaeil Namazi, cited by the Mehr News Agency through the state-owned Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH), highlighted that the disparity between production growth and fuel consumption reflects a focus on efficiency. Efforts include employing high-efficiency power plants and expanding the steam sections of combined-cycle facilities, enabling more electricity generation with minimal fuel use.



Namazi reported that during the first 10 months of the year (March 20, 2024 - January 19, 2025), thermal plants generated over 300 million MWh of electricity, with combined-cycle units contributing 57 percent of the output. These units produced 170 million MWh, marking a 1.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



He stressed the importance of combined-cycle plants, which achieve efficiency rates of 45 percent to 55 percent, positioning them as environmentally friendly electricity producers.

