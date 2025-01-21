New era begins that marks collapse of liberal international order

(MENAFN) The last four U.S. presidents, whether guided by neoliberal or neoconservative ideologies, have collectively undermined global peace. Now, under Joe Biden, a new era begins that marks the collapse of the liberal international order. Biden’s presidency will be remembered as the moment the liberal international order fell apart. While his domestic failures—like inflation—are notable, they are not unique. In foreign policy, however, Biden marked the end of an era, continuing the stagnation and helplessness that defined the West’s post-Cold War diplomacy. Unlike the "hope and change" promised in 2008, Biden has instead overseen a period of inaction, following the same course set by previous administrations.



In 2008, the public voted for change, believing Barack Obama’s agenda would deliver it. However, the wars launched under George W. Bush as part of the "global war on terror" were neither winnable nor achievable, and they were essentially prolonged to avoid acknowledging defeat. These wars lacked a clear definition of success and instead became prolonged conflicts. Obama and Biden, tasked with ending these wars and charting a new path, ultimately failed, continuing the disastrous policies set in motion in the early '90s. The failure of post-Cold War presidents to resolve conflicts like the Gulf War, or to end sanctions on Iraq, laid the groundwork for further instability. Despite the invasion of Iraq in 2003, Washington's goals were undefined and unrealistic, resulting in continued conflict even after Saddam Hussein's fall.



Similarly, after every NATO expansion, Russia became increasingly hostile, illustrating the flawed logic behind these interventions. Instead of achieving stability in Europe, these policies exacerbated threats, making Europe less secure than before. The post-Cold War U.S. foreign policy agenda—guided by neoliberalism and neoconservatism—pushed for an expansion of international institutions, global economic integration, military interventions, and regime changes, all of which resulted in instability. Biden, as a senator, largely supported this consensus, though he occasionally deviated. His initial opposition to the Gulf War in 1991 was more about political strategy than principle, and his support for the Iraq invasion in 2002 and 2003 was a reflection of his alignment with the Washington consensus. Ultimately, Biden’s foreign policy has followed the same trajectory of failed interventions and misguided commitments as his predecessors. His legacy will likely be marked by the collapse of the liberal international order and the continuation of policies that prioritized military intervention and regime change over lasting peace.

